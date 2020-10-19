Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after buying an additional 209,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.