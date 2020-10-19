Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Union Bankshares worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 89,530 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 801,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 740,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 54,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter.

Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.85. 449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,214. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 481,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 457,519 shares in the company, valued at $10,362,805.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,600 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Union Bankshares from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

