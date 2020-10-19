Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,438 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10,089.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after buying an additional 916,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,692,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $36.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

