Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in Nutrien by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 6.8% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 19.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $40.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

