Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of BMC Stock worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BMC Stock by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BMC Stock by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BMC Stock by 20.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in BMC Stock by 41.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BMC Stock by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 63,843 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $43.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.68. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. BMC Stock’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush cut shares of BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

