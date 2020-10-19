Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $17.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.318 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

