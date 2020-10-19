Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 14.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 383.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 102,593 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $33.56 on Monday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

