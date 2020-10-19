Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,004 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,632,000 after acquiring an additional 875,695 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.5% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,149,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,161,000 after acquiring an additional 400,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.74.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $152.45 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,825 shares of company stock worth $25,257,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

