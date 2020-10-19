Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Shares of KHC opened at $32.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

