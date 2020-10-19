Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,353 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 52.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,909,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 123.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $521,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

