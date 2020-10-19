Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,636 shares of company stock worth $7,676,776. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR stock opened at $97.71 on Monday. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Argus lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.