Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,979,000 after acquiring an additional 732,147 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,858,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,577,000 after acquiring an additional 403,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after buying an additional 139,899 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $2,053,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $439,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,840 shares of company stock valued at $25,341,478 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.33. The company had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,225. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

