Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after buying an additional 2,290,014 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,423,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,885,000 after buying an additional 1,880,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,822.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,215,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 1,174,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after buying an additional 1,102,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,163,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after buying an additional 930,496 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBCT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

