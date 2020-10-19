Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $259,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Masco by 470.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masco by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.24.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $57.29 on Monday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.