Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 23.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 29.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 138.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the first quarter worth $580,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RGCO traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $23.85. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,474. The company has a market capitalization of $196.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. RGC Resources had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,146 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

