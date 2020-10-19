Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.33. 66,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,951,381. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

