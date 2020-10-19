HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on HESAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup started coverage on HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get HERMES INTL SCA/ADR alerts:

HESAY stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. HERMES INTL SCA/ADR has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $93.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; accessories, including jewelry in enamel, horn, lacquered wood, and leather, as well as belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes; silk and textiles for men and women; art of living products comprising furniture and lighting, furnishing fabrics and wallpapers, ornaments and tableware, and personalized creations; perfumes; and watches.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for HERMES INTL SCA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HERMES INTL SCA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.