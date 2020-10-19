Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Down to $2.50

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.25. Hertz Global shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 5,716,662 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hertz Global from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $390.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.86). Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 269,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Hertz Global Company Profile (NYSE:HTZ)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

