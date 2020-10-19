Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. Citigroup currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HESM. TheStreet cut Hess Midstream Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $319.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.58.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 30.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 116,380 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 29.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 190.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

