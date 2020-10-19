Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

Shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.05. Highway shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 70 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on HIHO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Highway from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Highway from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Highway alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

In other Highway news, major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp sold 101,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $579,350.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highway stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Highway as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highway Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.