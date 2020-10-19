Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -95.42 and a beta of 1.46. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $607.50 million for the quarter. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $102,052.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 233,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,388,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

