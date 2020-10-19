Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Upgraded at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hochschild Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HCHDF opened at $3.24 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.