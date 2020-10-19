HOLD Market Cap Achieves $1.40 Million (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, HOLD has traded up 90.9% against the US dollar. HOLD has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $1,089.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00262032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00093534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00035023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.99 or 0.01380544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00149764 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.