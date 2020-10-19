Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) announced an annual dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Hollysys Automation Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $129.22 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.