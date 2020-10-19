Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) announced an annual dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.
Hollysys Automation Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.08.
HOLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
