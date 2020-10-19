Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $987.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.