Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOPE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HOPE opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $15.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. Analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,778,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,718,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 256,038 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 639.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.