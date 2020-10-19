Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOPE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.
Shares of HOPE opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $15.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,778,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,718,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 256,038 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 639.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
