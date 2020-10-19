Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Update

Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QYLD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.54. 5,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,548. Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 302.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 384,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 289,132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

