Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HURN. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $988.39 million, a PE ratio of -480.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $217.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.22 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $783,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,805.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,005 shares of company stock valued at $839,345 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 81,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 156,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 20,238 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.