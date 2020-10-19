IAA (NYSE:IAA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.30

IAA (NYSE:IAA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.30 and last traded at $57.97, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAA. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.01.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

About IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

