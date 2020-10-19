IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 16,521 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $127.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

