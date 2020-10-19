IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 22,278 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.01 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.52. The stock has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

