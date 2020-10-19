IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 2,234 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 82.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $3,112,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $6,692,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $3,805,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $161,473.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240,326 shares of company stock worth $155,590,142 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $146.48 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $153.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.66 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.