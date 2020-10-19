IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 2,338 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC stock opened at $218.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.74. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NSC shares. CSFB raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.