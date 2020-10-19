IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 5,102 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 90,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 50,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 56,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $101.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average is $100.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,040,000 shares of company stock worth $494,123,200. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

