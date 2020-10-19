IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 8,065 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,795 shares of company stock valued at $62,109,568. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $340.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.23 and a 200 day moving average of $305.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.