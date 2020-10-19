IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,147 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,835.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,003 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Union Gaming Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

NYSE LVS opened at $45.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 103.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

