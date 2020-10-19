IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of W. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $297.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $349.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.16.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total value of $87,173,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $125,503.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,349,567.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,336 shares of company stock valued at $190,402,231 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.97.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

