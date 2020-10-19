IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,701 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $34.25 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.