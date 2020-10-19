IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of General Motors by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in General Motors by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,086,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189,518 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in General Motors by 241.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424,753 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in General Motors by 388.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,440,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $38.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.