IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $3,652,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $89.50 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.83, a PEG ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.65.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

