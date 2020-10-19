IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald's during the first quarter worth $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald's by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in McDonald's by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McDonald's by 626.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in McDonald's by 32.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 743,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $230.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on McDonald's in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.43.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

