IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,104 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Equifax by 5.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 286.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Equifax by 11.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 205,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $163.34 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $181.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.81.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

