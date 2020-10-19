IBM Retirement Fund Buys 12,314 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 24,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

