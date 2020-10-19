IBM Retirement Fund Buys 15,803 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $110.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.