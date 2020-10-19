IBM Retirement Fund Buys 2,084 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 39.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,875 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 136.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,938 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,005,000 after buying an additional 105,656 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 178.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 814 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $7,337,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,261,835.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 773,547 shares of company stock valued at $89,257,157 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $119.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $121.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.