IBM Retirement Fund Buys 3,875 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1,814.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. AXA lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 306,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3,489.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

PNC stock opened at $111.48 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.