IBM Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,704 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,773 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 31,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

