IBM Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.78.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.