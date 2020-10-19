IBM Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Workday by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total value of $1,389,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,428 shares of company stock valued at $77,862,581 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of WDAY opened at $229.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.38 and its 200-day moving average is $182.53. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

