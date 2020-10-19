IBM Retirement Fund Grows Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,976,000 after purchasing an additional 349,254 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $32,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,021,000 after purchasing an additional 246,297 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 89.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,155,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,541 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

